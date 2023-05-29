 
Monday May 29, 2023
Surprised?

May 29, 2023

There has been a lot of unannounced electricity loadshedding in recent weeks. This is contrary to the government claims of relentless efforts to address the energy issue and prevent interruptions to the power supply for domestic consumers during the summer.

Would the relevant ministry explain the reasons for this unplanned electricity loadshedding and what they plan to do about it?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad