Administration failure

This letter refers to the article ‘Student strife’ (May 25, 2023) by Aamir Ali Jamro. The writer did a good job of highlighting the apathetic attitude that the students of Sindh face from the university administrations.

Furthermore, the higher education authorities are also part of the problem as they have consistently failed to meet the demand for quality education and appear to lack any will to ensure more competent administration in universities. It is incumbent upon the provincial and federal governments to take note of and address this issue.

Hamraz Naseer

Awaran