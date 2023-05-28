Avalanche kills 10, injures 26 in Astore

Rescue officials search for the avalanche victims in the Astore district in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan on May 27, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@iAliTajGB

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people lost their lives and 26 others sustained injuries when an avalanche hit the Astore district in Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday. According to DIG police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, a control room has been set up in the district to facilitate rescue operations and recover people trapped under the debris. An army helicopter and a team of doctors, ambulance and rescue teams have reached the spot. Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan was grieved over the incident and instructed authorities to initiate rescue operations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in an avalanche in Shuntar Top area of Astore. He directed relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.