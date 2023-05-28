Maryam blasts CJP for halting commission proceedings

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses an event in Rawalpindi on April 5, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the chief organizer of PMLN, has said the Chief Justice’s action to halt the commission’s proceedings was proof of an admission of his guilt. In a tweet on Saturday, she said the person occupying the highest judicial position was exploiting his authority to shield himself from being held accountable. “If you and your mother-in-law are clean, shouldn’t you face the law? Or, being the Chief Justice (CJ), the law does not apply to you?” Umar Atta Bandial deserves to be punished for making a mockery of the law and making a spectacle of the judiciary to save his family, Maryam concluded.