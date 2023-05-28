Sindh to raise special force on pattern of motorway police

The Sindh government has decided to raise a special force under the aegis of its transport department along the lines of the motorway police for ensuring vehicle and passenger safety on the main roads of the province.

The decision was made during the meeting of the board of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) on Saturday, with Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in chair. The transport secretary and the SMTA managing director among

other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the inspectors of the proposed new force of the transport department would be deployed all over the province for inspecting motor vehicles and ensuring the safety of passengers.

The meeting also decided to take steps for the capacity building of the drivers, conductors, and other staff of the newly launched Sindh Peoples Bus Service, as well as of the inspectors of the transport department.

The meeting decided to establish a training school for the drivers and conductors of the Peoples Bus Service along the lines of the academies that train the cabin crew of the airlines. The transport minister said that the proposed training school would train the staff of the Peoples Bus Service for the provision of the best passenger service onboard the buses.