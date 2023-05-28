CM vows to give equal opportunities to persons with disabilities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is committed to providing equal opportunities to all people, including those with disabilities.

“My government would provide job opportunities to persons with disabilities, particularly the special persons who have undergone treatment and rehabilitation at the Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation [SIPMR],” said Shah on Saturday.

The CM was speaking at an awareness day programme for people with disabilities organised by the SIPMR at their premises. He said the SIPMR successfully shows the path towards inclusivity and empowerment of differently-abled persons.

He added that the awareness day programme also reflects a commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities with help from the state.

He also said that the cornerstone of the event was the provision of on-the-spot assessments for special persons, which were available across various departments, including psychiatric consultation, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychological services, and prosthetics and orthotics.

Recognising the importance of joyful engagement for special persons, the CM said the SIPMR thoughtfully arranged a multitude of activities, creating an inclusive environment for all.

He appreciated the special children in attendance, who were delighted in the presence of a Jumping Castle, providing endless hours of laughter and excitement.

He also appreciated the captivating part of the event — Sharing Success Stories — where patients and their family members graciously shared personal accounts of how the SIPMR’s transformative services forever changed their lives or the lives of their loved ones.

“These inspiring narratives aim to instil hope, break down barriers and inspire others to embrace the power of rehabilitation,” the chief executive pointed out.

Shah said that cutting-edge prosthesis symbolises a significant breakthrough in assistive technology. “With the provision of this state-of-the-art prosthetic arm to deserving special persons, the SIPMR has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating independence, restoring dignity and transforming lives.”

Earlier, the CM was received by his Special Assistant for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Memon and SIPMR Executive Director Dr Nabila Soomro. Accompanied by them, Shah visited the stalls and interacted with the persons and children with disabilities and their families.

The CM was also accompanied by his law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab during the programme, which was also attended by Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Secretary Taha Farooqi among others.