PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry remanded in police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to police on 3-day physical remand in a case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private property during the May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that Ijaz Chaudhry was involved in the Askari Tower attack case and his physical custody was required for recovery and photo-grammatic test. He requested the court to grant a 7-day physical remand of the accused for investigations.

A deputy prosecutor general also supported the stance of the investigation officer. Subsequently, the court handed over the PTI leader to police on 3-day physical remand and ordered producing him on the expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on the charges of damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.