US cop suspended after shooting 11-year-old boy

WASHINGTON: A police officer in the southern US state of Mississippi has been suspended after shooting an 11-year-old boy while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Aderrien Murry, who is Black, was shot once in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, the boy´s mother, Nakala Murry, told CNN. Police officials told AFP on Friday they are investigating the incident.

Murry said her son, who has since been released from hospital, was shot by an African American police officer, who responded to a domestic violence call from the family on Saturday.

Murry said she asked Aderrien to call police after the “irate” father of another one of her children turned up at the family home around 4:00 am. Murry said an officer arrived with his gun drawn and asked those inside the home to come out.