NBP marks digitalisation campaign

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has recognised a Digital Champion campaign, appreciating its digital ambassadors over activation of 250,000 debit cards through its mobile app in 8 months, a statement said on Friday.

An event at the NBP’s head office recognised the efforts of the NBP staff and regional teams who participated in the campaign. The bank appreciated the winners' contribution and rewarded them for encouraging healthy competition in supporting the digital transformation journey.

Expressing his views, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, president and CEO(A), NBP, said, “At Nation's Bank, our main focus is to ensure that our staff is involved and motivated in achieving our goals. We have initiated a digital transformation project to keep up with the latest industry trends and modernise our financial institution."

Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, SEVP/chief digital officer, NBP, stated, “In just one year, NBP has achieved impressive milestones, including a 100 percent year-on-year increase in NBP’s digital app registrations, a remarkable 100 percent growth in debit card point-of-sale transactions, and over a trillion rupees' worth of digital transactions.”