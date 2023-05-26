Two cops martyred, DSP injured in Khyber grenade blast

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and a deputy superintendent of police was injured in an explosion in the Khyber District police lines on Thursday night. An official said DSP Headquarters Nawaz Khan was injured and two constables Shah Mahmood and Aslam Gul died on the spot in a grenade explosion in the police lines of Khyber District, close to Peshawar. The official said the blast happened when a hand grenade mistakenly went off after it was mishandled by a cop. The official termed it an accident and not a terrorist attack.