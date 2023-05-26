PUC for highlighting martyrs’ sacrifices during Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi announced that on May 26, Friday sermons will be given across the country on the topic ‘Takreem-e-Shuhada of Pakistan and for the stability of Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Nauman Hasher and Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi also appealed to the religious scholars and Ulema-Mashaykh to dignify the services of Pakistan’s security forces for the nation and country and to pay homage to the greatness of the martyrs of Pakistan in the Friday sermons and strongly condemn the incidents of May 9.

Whatever happened on 9th May is deplorable and condemnable, which saddened the friends of Pakistan and pleased the enemies, said PUC leadership.

Addressing the ceremonies, held under the auspices of PUC to honour the martyrs of Pakistan, PUC leadership said that Friday sermons on May 26th will also be held to honour the martyrs and for the stability of Pakistan. The people and armed forces of Pakistan are the symbol of unity of Pakistan, said PUC leadership, adding that what the terrorists did on May 9 should be condemned by all as it was an attack on Pakistan which has caused regret and sorrow to every Pakistani.

To mark the day, Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan, every section of the country is saluting the martyrs of Pakistan, the security forces of Pakistan and the security agencies of the country.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and others including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Maulana Anwar ul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Habibur Rahman Abid, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Mozaal Mahar, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Aqeel Zubairi and others while addressing ceremonies said that martyrs have a great status in Islam.

The sacrifices of martyrs for the security and stability of our beloved country Pakistan should not be neglected and forgotten, Martyrs and Ghazis are like the crown jewels of any country, as the sacrifices of the martyrs make the country strong and stable, they said.