Rich tributes paid to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

SWABI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat paid rich tributes to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) as he visited his mausoleum here on Thursday.

He went to the tomb at Karnal Sher Khan village as part of the Youm-e Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan celebrations. The mausoleum of Karnal Sher Khan, the Kargil hero, is situated at the edge of Swabi-Mardan road in the village.

An impressive ceremony was held at the mausoleum. The contingent of Pakistan Army had reached there ahead of the corps commander’s visit. The contingent presented the guard of honour and offered fateha for the departed soul of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.Soon after paying glowing homage to Karnal Sher Khan, he moved to Shewa Adda, Tehsil Razaar headquarters, where he met with the common people, especially the youth.