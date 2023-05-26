National Equivalence Exam result declared

Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) conducted the National Equivalence Examination (NEB). The test was conducted at the Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) as per decision of the newly-elected council.

The PMDC made all necessary arrangements prior to the exam over which students showed complete satisfaction. The total number of candidates scheduled for the exam was 512 of which 370 candidates appeared in the exam. After comprehensive review and checking of all papers, the result was compiled and prepared by RMU, the PMDC declared the result of NEB and uploaded it on its website. Students can visit the website to check their result at www.pmdc.pk

President PM&DC stated that Council has given special amnesty to Pakistani national female students studying in Afghanistan whose study was banned by the Afghan government and Ukrainian students whose studies were affected due to war. The exam date was announced well before time so students wishing to appear can prepare accordingly.

The NEB examination will be conducted twice a year to assess and oversee the assessment of knowledge, clinical skills and professional attributes of students who have partially completed a medical and dental program in a foreign institution and are seeking transfer to and admission in a medical or dental college in Pakistan. He added that The Council is committed to maintain best standards across Pakistan to make it at par with international standards. Accreditation with WFME is our top priority and is being undertaken at a fast pace. In this regard, all colleges have been directed to establish a research cell and quality assurance department to fulfil the criteria of accreditation of WFME.