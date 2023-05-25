PM, COAS to remember martyrs at GHQ today

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir Wednesday called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately on November 30, 2022. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will join the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir today (Thursday) in paying tribute to martyrs and offer Fateha at the monument for the great martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Pakistan.

They will remember the martyrs on Youme Takreem-e-Shuhada at the GHQ Rawalpindi. The prime minister will also attend a gathering of the families of martyrs on the occasion.

Well-placed sources told The News here Wednesday that Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the GHQ will also be present on the occasion. The prime minister will also meet them. Quran Khawani and Fateha will also be arranged at the Prime Minister’s House on the day.

The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have a whirlwind visit of Peshawar today (Thursday) where he will have a hectic schedule of engagements. He will visit the Radio Pakistan’s historic building that was put on fire by the PTI workers on May 9 and broadcasting was stopped for the first time since 1947. The broadcast of Radio Pakistan is also heard in large areas of Afghanistan.

It is likely that PM will also visit other places which were badly damaged by the PTI zealots on May 9. The prime minister had to call off his trip to Peshawar last week due to sudden engagements here. He will address a small gathering of the notables at the Governor House, Peshawar, and chair an important meeting on law-and-order situation before returning to the federal capital, the sources said.