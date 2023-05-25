 
close
Thursday May 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

UN rights chief opposes military trials of May 9 vandals

By News Desk
May 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD: United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk on Wednesday condemned coalition government’s decision to prosecute civilians involved in May 9 vandalism under the Army Act, terming its “disturbing”.

“Pakistan’s plans to revive the use of military courts to try civilians is ‘disturbing’,” UN high commissioner for human rights said.