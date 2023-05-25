May 9 incidents ‘unfortunate’: ex-AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said the events of May 9 were unfortunate and the miscreants committed unforgivable crimes.

He said the incidents were result of wrong decisions made by irresponsible leaders at different point of time, as all this did not happen suddenly. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a grand rally taken out to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. Hundreds of vehicles, including a large number of motorcyclists, joined the rally, where the slogans of ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan and Muslim Conference resonated. The rally was welcomed at dozens of places from Ghaziabad to Muzaffarabad and small and large caravans continued to join it. The rally was largest of all the rallies taken out in support of Pakistan Army in the history of Azad Kashmir. The rally was attended by a large number of workers of Kashmir Muslim Conference, MSF and youths, expressing their unequivocal support for Pakistan Army and denouncing those who incited violence on May 9.