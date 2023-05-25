IHC seeks Interior Ministry reply on arrest of Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Interior Ministry on arrest of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.The petition seeking details of cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi came up for hearing before single bench of IHC led by Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq here Wednesday.Islamabad Police told the court that two cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been registered in Islamabad and six old cases also stood against him. “But it is not known where he is and in what case he has been arrested.”
The court issued notice to Interior Ministry directing it to inform the court in which case Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested.Additional Attorney General (AAG) told the court that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested under 3 MPO orders of deputy commissioner. He is now imprisoned in Adiala Jail. The court, while directing to resort to respective forum, wrapped up the petition.
