‘Economic growth linked to political stability’

Islamabad:The economic development is linked to political stability, said Governor Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. The government is working seriously to get the country out of economic difficulties. Political instability in the past years has hurt the country a lot, no economic policy can be successful without the business community, says a press release.

Pakistan is a red line for all of us. No one is above the country, the events that happened on May 9 are nothing but hatred, violence and indecency, the entire nation is standing by the side of the Pakistan Army. He expressed these views yesterday while addressing a function held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce. On the occasion Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik, former Chairman Khalid Javed, General (r) Abdul Qayyum, Samina Fazil, President of Anjuman Tajran Ajmal Baloch and others called the violence on May 9 as anti-national and demanded that No exception should be made against those involved in these incidents

Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Afridi, Senator Hidayatullah, along with officials of business community of Islamabad and business organisations of various sectors also participated in the ceremony. Governor KPK said that we all know that the economic conditions of Pakistan are not good, but now this matter will not last long, Things are moving towards stability. What has been done to this country in the last few years is now coming to an end. He said that I am the representative of the business community in the government. I am raising my voice to solve all the problems

Addressing the ceremony, President Islamabad Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari said that Governor KPK has made his name through the politics of nobility. He has played his role to solve the problems of the business community on a priority basis at all levels He said that the cooperation of the business community is indispensable to solve the current difficult economic situation of Pakistan .the government should listen to us and make the suggestions a serious part of policy making.

He said that Governor KPK should make efforts for political stability in the country. Pakistan’s development and political stability are inseparable. He said that the political leadership needs to sit in one place for long-term policy making for development. President Islamabad Chamber said that the events that happened on May 9 are very painful.