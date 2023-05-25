Rs400m released for five model cemeteries in Punjab: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has informed that Rs400 million have been released for establishing five model cemeteries in Punjab and so far two model graveyards have been completed out of the four such burial places planned for City.

He said that the two cemeteries at Bhai Kot, Raiwind Road and Sue-e-Asal, Bedian Road have been completed while the remaining two were being built at Ganj Sharif, Kahna Road and Ahlu Kacha Road.

Ibrahim Murad revealed that three ambulance vehicles were handed over to Rescue 1122 for Lahore's model cemeteries. Five buses will be provided for the bereaved persons to reach the model cemeteries, he added.

He said that the caretaker chief minister abolished burial charges of Rs10,000 in model cemeteries for destitute persons. Burial fee for common people has been reduced from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500 only, he added. Citizens will be able to contact the helpline 1190 for model cemetery ambulance service.

He said that graves in model cemeteries were being dug by excavators. All the graves were being made of the same size and style. He said that an average of 12,000 graves could be made in each model cemetery.

Great nations remember their martyrs: minister Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the true heroes of our nation are those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. He expressed these views on the eve of Martyrs Honour Day to be observed with utmost dedication and reverence on Thursday (today).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the minister emphasised that great nations always remember and honour their martyrs. In addition to special events, prayers will be offered in remembrance of the martyrs, he added.