WAPDA win nine gold medals in bodybuilding

KARACHI: Yaseen Khan of WAPDA won the Mr Pakistan Olympia title as WAPDA reigned supreme and finished at the summit with nine gold medals out of ten in the 34th National Games bodybuilding competitions in Quetta on Wednesday.The competitions were held in ten weight categories. Out of the ten winners, Yaseen, who belongs to Peshawar, emerged as the winner of the Mr Pakistan Olympia title.

WAPDA overall did a fantastic job to finish first in the event with nine gold, four silver and four bronze medals. They collected 150 points by virtue of stupendous display from their bodybuilders in the charged atmosphere.Army (76 points) finished as runners-up with one gold, five silvers and two bronze medals. Balochistan finished third with 15 points which they secured by virtue of one silver medal.

In the 100 kilogramme weight category, Yaseen Khan of WAPDA got gold, Momin Khan of Army secured silver while Tariq Khan of WAPDA claimed bronze. In the +100kg Mohammad Akhtar of WAPDA claimed gold, Inamullah Khan of Army clinched silver while Zubair Butt of WAPDA took bronze.

In the 90kg, Fida Hussain Baloch of WAPDA clinched gold, Shafiullah of Army bagged silver while Bilal Shoukat of WAPDA grabbed bronze. In the 85kg Mohammad Talha of Army got gold, the first title won by a team other than WAPDA, Waqas Tariq of WAPDA snared silver while Mohammad Shahzaib Ali of Punjab claimed bronze. In the 80kg, Hafiz Adil of WAPDA claimed gold, Akbar of Army took silver while Khatir Ali of Army bagged bronze. In the 75kg, Kishwar Ali of WAPDA claimed gold, Kashif Gul of Army silver while Awais Sajjad of WAPDA got bronze.

In the 70kg, Banaras Khan of WAPDA took gold, Dilawar Kasi of Balochistan claimed silver while Khalil Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captured bronze. The 65kg gold went to Mohammad Amir of WAPDA, WAPDA'S Ijaz Hussain took silver while Hafiz Mohammad Shazim of Higher Education Commission (HEC) claimed bronze. In rhe 60kg, Mohsin Ali of WAPDA claimed gold, Rani Marsh of WAPDA silver and Waqas Khan of HEC bronze. In the 55kg, Mohammad Tariq of WAPDA got gold, Ghulam Abbas of WAPDA secured silver while Shakir Zaib of Army clinched bronze.

Sailing: In the keel boat J-80 class match racing sailing competitions here at the PN Aquatic Club, Navy won gold, their eighth straight so far in eight events. Army finished with silver while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed bronze. Karate: On the second day of the karate competitions, in the men's -75kg, Taj Rehan of Balochistan got gold, Mubarak Ali of Army took silver while Sufyan Ali of Punjab and Ihtishan of WAPDA claimed bronze medals.

In the +85kg, Waheed Ahmad of WAPDA took gold, Sameer Ahmed of HEC claimed silver while Mohammad Zaid of Army and Umar Afridi of KP claimed bronze. In the women's -68kg, Arzoo of Army snared gold, Qurrat-ul-Ain of WAPDA took silver while Samreen Fatima of Punjab and Syeda Nida Fatima of HEC captured bronze.

In the -61kg, Sana Kausar of Army took gold, Saira of Balochistan claimed silver while Ushna Eman of Punjab and Saima Ibrahim of HEC captured bronze medals. Judo: Army were leading on the second day of the judo competitions with seven gold, one silver and one bronze. They were followed by WAPDA with one gold, two silver and one bronze. Higher Education Commission (HEC) captured one gold, two silvers and two bronze.

In the men's -66kg, Mohammad Hasnain of Army got gold, Danish Rasheed of WAPDA claimed silver while Salman Shah of Navy and Sheraz Razi of Sindh claimed bronze. In the -60kg, Mohammad Shoaib of Army got gold, Ihtishan of Punjab took silver while Akash of HEC and Umair Latif of Railways claimed bronze. In the men's 55kg, Saqib of Army took gold, Awais of WAPDA claimed silver while Mohammad Faizan of HEC and Noor Khan of Balochiatan got bronze.

In the women's -44kg, Kainat Hayat of HEC took gold, Bano Butt of Punjab claimed silver while Kulsoom of KP and Minahil of Army claimed bronze. In the women's -48kg, eight-time national champion Iram Shehzadi of Army won gold, Malaika Noor of KP won silver while Artooba of Punjab and Amna Ali of Sindh claimed bronze. Overall Games medal standings

Army continue to lead with 81 gold, 51 silvers and 25 bronze. They are followed by WAPDA with 42 gold, 41 silver and 35 bronze. Navy are third with 27 golds, 26 silvers and 32 bronze. They are followed by PAF (3-17-22), HEC (1-7-30), KP (1-2-14), Railways (1-0-16), Police (1-0-4), Balochistan (0-5-16), Punjab (0-4-15), Sindh (0-2-8) and Islamabad (0-0-1).