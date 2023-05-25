Talks time

Pakistan is in the grip of multiple crises ranging from political instability, security concerns, economic crunch and constitutional wrangling. The row between the judiciary and the government and the intra-judiciary division have badly affected the image of the highest judicial institution of the country. Similarly, the growing political instability caused by the recent violent protests across the country following the detention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has exacerbated the economic problems. Additionally, the uncertain security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has added to the sense of apprehension and insecurity. Given the multitude of challenges facing Pakistan, we need to get over our differences and find a negotiated solution. The PTI also needs to do away with its stubborn attitude and initiate dialogue with the current government in order for the country to move forward. The onus is also on the government to waste no more time playing tit-for-tat.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
