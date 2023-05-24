PTI, PDM product of NRO: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the current PDM government and the former PTI government are the product of NRO and collectively responsible for the devastated situation of the country.

Both government and opposition have been quarreling against each other only for their interests for power and not for the welfare of the people, he said while addressing a meeting of party office bearers at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

He said PTI came to government in 2018 with the backing of the establishment, and the incumbent alliance of PDM and PPP also came to power through same patronage, and held the ruling troika responsible for the prevailing economic and political crises.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country and particularly the rise in terrorism incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting condemned the Zhob suicide attack on the JI Ameer, demanding a transparent investigation into the terror incident.

It welcomed the release of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman Baloch from jail on Tuesday at the order of the Supreme Court.

Haq congratulated the people of Gwadar on the release of Baloch, asking the government to honour the agreement it signed with the Gwadar Rights Movement. Siraj called for the restoration of subsidies on electricity, gas and other basic needs in the budget.

The JI Ameer said the country was burning due to the fight between the PDM and the PTI, as neither side was willing to adopt the seriousness and come to the table for dialogue.

He said the destruction of the economy was the direct result of the prevailing political crises. He said the gap between the poor and rich had widened to a dangerous level, vanishing the middle class.

He said the prices of the basic food items were beyond the reach of a common man.

He said the large population was living without education and health facilities, and even clean drinking was not available to over 70-80 percent public. He said the law and justice served the rich, depriving the poor.

The general public, he said, was simmering with sorrow and anger, which was on the verge of erupting.

The JI chief said the JI believed in the peaceful struggle for the rights of the people and condemned all kinds of violence in politics.

The JI, he said, would continue its efforts to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state.