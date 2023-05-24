Dispensary opened at Press Club

Rawalpindi:Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that basic health facilities are the basic right of every person and that the government is trying to provide basic health facilities to the journalist community as well for their welfare. He said that funds will be provided to various press clubs by the Punjab government, says a press release.

He expressed these views on the occasion of ‘Meet the Press’ after inaugurating the establishment of a dispensary for journalists at the Rawalpindi Press Club. Director Health Dr. Ansir Ishaq, CO Health Dr. Riyaz, President Rawalpindi Press Club Anwar Raza, Secretary Khalil Raja, In-charge Shakeela Jalil besides a large number of print and electronic media journalists were present on this occasion.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that in the health sector in Punjab, not so much work has been done in three and a half years as we have done in three months. He said that only cure for corruption is that we should remember life hereafter. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that efforts will be made to conduct free tests of various types for all journalists and all facilities from tests to treatment will be provided.

Answering the questions of journalists, Health Minister Jamal Nasir said that 43 thousand lady health workers have been promoted in Punjab and that patients are still being treated on the health card. He said that there are CT scan machines in 36 districts of Punjab. Basic health units are working 24 hours at tehsil level and 200 ambulances and 300 ultrasound machines are also working 24 hours, he added. He said that vaccination is being done in the evening in the 100-bed Red Crescent Hospital and Basic Health Unit. He said that most of the diseases are spread by water. He said that the process of negotiations with international donors is ongoing and international donors are ready to give 30 million dollars for clean drinking water. Earlier, provincial health minister Dr. Jamal Nasir inaugurated a dispensary at Press Club Rawalpindi for journalists.