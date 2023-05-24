Planting trees is important for any city to maintain environmental balance and reduce pollution. Karachi, being a large metropolis, can certainly benefit from such efforts. Trees help to filter pollutants from the air and reduce the amount of dust and other particulate matter that can cause respiratory problems. Moreover, planting trees and shrubs can help prevent soil erosion, reduce the risk of flooding and improve the overall quality of life in the city. Trees also provide shade, which can help to reduce the amount of energy needed to cool buildings during the hot summer months.

There are many organizations and initiatives in Karachi that are working towards increasing the city's green cover, such as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Green Karachi campaign. Additionally, individuals can also contribute by planting trees in their own homes and neighbourhoods.

Muhammad Waqas

Karachi