Three Dutch mountaineers found dead in Swiss Alps

GENEVA: Three Dutch mountaineers, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in the Swiss Alps, police said on Monday, suggesting they may have been victims of an avalanche.
Two men aged 32 and 40 and a 30-year-old woman had been hiking in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis when they disappeared, regional police said. The three had last been heard from on Thursday evening, after hiking to the Schmadri mountain lodge in Stechelberg, and had indicated they planned to climb the Grosshorn mountain the next day.
