Ashrafi lauds countries not attending G20 meeting in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council and International Interfaith Harmony Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said Pakistan thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt for announcements to not attend a G20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.“Pakistan is thankful to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt which failed India's conspiracy to hold the G20 conference in IIOJ&K,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Monday. He said political and religious parties of the country should take a clear stand against the criminals involved in the May 9 tragedy. No criminal should be spared and no innocent arrested. May 9 was a black day which drew a clear division between peace-lovers and terrorists. He said Pakistan wanted better relations with India, but the way to restore relations went through Kashmir.