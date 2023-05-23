PIA plane grounded at Quetta airport over technical fault

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline plane was grounded at the Quetta airport after it suffered a technical problem on Monday.All the passengers were sent to their homes, while the flight is expected to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. Flight PK-326 was departing from Quetta to Islamabad at 1pm on Monday and the plane was running on the runway at a speed of 194km per hour when the pilot suddenly cancelled the takeoff due to a technical problem.

The pilot informed the traffic control staff of shear winds, strong winds and hot brakes in the cockpit. The Airbus A320 plane reached its parking lot unaided where engineers inspected it. According to the airport authorities, the departure of the aircraft was stopped due to the fact that the next flight of the aircraft was subject to clearance by CAA authorities. Airport Manager Malik Mazhar Awan told Daily Jang that the passengers were offloaded from the plane and were later sent home. According to Awan, some parts of the plane require full fitness and will reach Quetta on Tuesday.