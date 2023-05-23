SC denies providing conveyance for Imran’s May 11 appearance

The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. —The SCP website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not provided a conveyance for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance before it on May 11. The apex court said the Islamabad police had arranged a vehicle for transporting Khan in compliance with its directions in the instant case.

On May 11, the PTI chief had come to the SC with a plea challenging his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court by Rangers personnel over a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau. On Monday, the SC issued the clarification with reference to a May 20 tweet by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal about the provision of an official Mercedes staff car allegedly by the court to transport the PTI chairman for his appearance on May 11.

“By order dated 11th May 2023 passed at 0330pm, the Supreme Court had directed for the said person to be produced in Court at 0430pm. However, as reported by the Islamabad Police, the appearance was delayed to around 0615pm for arranging his safe transportation to the Court,” said the SC.“It is hereby clarified that the Supreme Court does not provide conveyance for the appearance of any person before the Court. In the instant case, the Islamabad Police had arranged the vehicle for transporting Mr Imran Khan in compliance with the Court’s direction.”