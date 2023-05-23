Someone else, not PTI, wants anarchy: Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that not the PTI but someone else wanted anarchy in the country. In an address on TV and social media on Monday, the former prime minister said whatever was happening in Pakistan had never happened before. The prime objective behind the May 9 incident was to take advantage of the situation to eliminate the PTI, whereas his party only wanted fresh polls. An atmosphere of terror is being created in the country so that people don’t raise their voices for their rights again. He demanded a probe into an attack on the Jinnah House and called for investigations with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the building. He is facing a greater threat than anyone else because he is showing resistance. He alleged that the Sharifs conspired to divide the judiciary and were on the agenda of dividing the nation.