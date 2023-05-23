Someone else, not PTI, wants anarchy: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that not the PTI but someone else wanted anarchy in the country. In an address on TV and social media on Monday, the former prime minister said whatever was happening in Pakistan had never happened before. The prime objective behind the May 9 incident was to take advantage of the situation to eliminate the PTI, whereas his party only wanted fresh polls. An atmosphere of terror is being created in the country so that people don’t raise their voices for their rights again. He demanded a probe into an attack on the Jinnah House and called for investigations with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the building. He is facing a greater threat than anyone else because he is showing resistance. He alleged that the Sharifs conspired to divide the judiciary and were on the agenda of dividing the nation.
SRINAGAR: A G20 tourism meeting began on Monday under tight security in Indian-administered Kashmir, as New Delhi...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a committee for the protection of journalists.Punjab’s Caretaker...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is likely to consider action if PTI Chairman Imran Khan continues to...
LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that no...
PESHAWAR: Militants detonated explosives inside two empty girls´ schools in northwestern Pakistan overnight,...
LAHORE: PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday vowed to side by Imran Khan....