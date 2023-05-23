Wajahat, Faiz Kamoka, Saeed quit PTI

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain addressing a press conference in Lahore, on May 22, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

LAHORE: Former member National Assembly Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Monday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain — younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — hoped that his elder brother would welcome the returnees.

Addressing a press conference after meeting with his older brother at Muslim League House, Wajahat said that he and his son — Chaudhry Hussain Elahi — have returned.

“Perhaps, those who created cracks [within the family] are filling it,” said the ex-PTI leader without naming anyone. It is pertinent to mention that Wajahat had thrown his weight behind then-Punjab chief minister Elahi when the latter left the PMLQ and joined the PTI last year. Speaking on the occasion, Wajahat claimed that he had never been associated with or a member of the PTI.

The PTI leaders have started leaving the party after the incidents that took place across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.At least eight people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services also remaining suspended for over 72 hours across the country. In their bid to demand Khan’s release, the enraged mob attacked sensitive national institutions and buildings — including the GHQ and Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) — on May 9.

The protesters also desecrated the martyrs’ monument and set Radio Pakistan’s building on fire. Wajahat said: “Entire Pakistan condemns the May 9 incidents.” He maintained that he was ready to take back his words if someone’s sentiments were hurt by them.

“It will be better if he does not blame anyone,” Wajahat added. Hinting at joining the PMLQ, he said: “I think Chaudhry Shujaat will welcome the returnees.” He hoped that his family would unite again in the future. Reacting to Wajahat’s decision, Moonis Elahi — son of the PTI president — said that his uncle was not in touch with them.

Speaking to Geo News, he said: “I am not in touch with Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, he’s not in contact and I can’t say why he has left the PTI. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and I are very much part of the PTI and we stand by Imran Khan.” Separately, addressing a press conference, former MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka parted ways with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Kamoka was a member of the National Assembly from August 2018 to January 2022. On 5 December 2019, he was elected as Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs after the resignation of Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former Punjab minister for religious affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan announced quitting the party. Addressing a press conference at Gujranwala Press Club, he said although he supported the PTI wholeheartedly. “But what happened on May 9 hurt me and the people of my constituency at Zafarwal badly,” he said, adding, “Therefore, I dissociate myself from the party.” Saeedul Hassan said that the people of his constituency always give respect to the Pakistan Army. He called upon all political parties to start thinking about the national interest.