Money laundering charge: FIA summons Asad Umar on 25th

PTI leader Asad Umar. —APP/File

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Sindh Anti-Money Laundering Circle has served notice on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in a case pertaining to money laundering. Officials said that Deputy Director Abdul Rauf Sheikh, FIA’s Anti-Money Laundering Circle, sent notice to Asad Umar and ordered him to appear with documentary evidence on May 25, 2023.

The notice issued to Asad Umar by FIA’s AML Circle reads, “The subject enquiry is being conducted at this circle regarding money laundering by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During the enquiry, it came on record that on April 15, 2013, a cash amount of Rs30 million was collected by a private bank staff from your house, Khayaban-e-Sehar, Phase-VI, Karachi and was deposited in PTI’s account maintained at Bank’s, Jinnah Avenue, Branch, Islamabad.”

“On May 3, 2013, a cash amount of Rs9.8 million was again collected by the bank staff from your residence and was deposited in PTI’s account maintained at the bank’s Jinnah Avenue, Branch, Islamabad,” added the notice.

Keeping in view the aforementioned facts, “you are well acquainted with the circumstances of the enquiry, therefore, you are required to visit this office and appear before the Enquiry Officer, on May 25, 2023, along with the sources of cash of Rs39.8 million collected by bank staff from your house and deposited in the PTI account,” concluded the notice.