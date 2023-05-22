 
Won’t let any power destroy foundations of Pakistan: TNFJ chief

By Our Correspondent
May 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqh e Jafariya chief Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi said that efforts are being made to defame Pakistan’s armed forces as per foreign agenda.

He said that national interests must be kept on top priority instead of political interests. “We will not let any power destroy the foundations of Pakistan,” he added.