7-year-old girl killed after alleged rape attempt

Islamabad: A seven-year-old girl has been ruthlessly killed by smashing her head with heavy stone after an alleged attempted rape and her body was thrown in the street near her home. But the police claimed that the minor was neither raped, nor attempted to rape for some unexplained reasons.

However, the police station sources asserted that the people engaged in the investigation of the case are hiding the actuality of the case.

The incident occurred in New Abadi, Bahara Kahu, where she was living with her grandparents while her father is living in Italy and her mother has died.

SP (City Zone) Farooq Amjad Buttar, however, said when contacted that according to the doctors preliminary medico-legal report, the minor was not raped but attempt could not be ruled out. “The police are investigating on different sides of the case and we have rounded up various suspects but could not get the real killer till the time, but we will get him,” the SP averred.

He quoting statements of the locals, recorded by the police after the recovery of the minor, said that she came out of her house at about 11 a.m. but suddenly disappeared and later her body found from the same street.

“Apparently, this is a case of attempted rape by any teenager, but he killed her in panic by strangling and later by hitting heavy stone on her head,” the SP said and added that this killing could not be sequel to any enmity as no such history was found

during the initial investigation. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation to make headway to the killer.