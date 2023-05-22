10.91m children vaccinated against polio in 12 districts

LAHORE: The Punjab province on Sunday wrapped up special polio eradication campaign in its last three remaining districts,including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

More than 6.3 children were vaccinated in the nine districts. Overall, 10.91 million children have been vaccinated in the campaign in the 12 districts. On a sweltering hot day where temperature crossed 40°C, polio workers swept streets and houses to vaccinate thousands of leftover children on the last day of the campaign.

In the first six days of the campaign, more than 4.6 million children have been vaccinated in the three mega districts. In Lahore alone, more than 2.1 million children have been vaccinated. While in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, over 1.5 million and one million children have been vaccinated, which accounts for more than 100 per cent of the total target children. The campaign was launched in 12 districts of Punjab to boost children immunity ahead of the polio virus high transmission season which is set to begin in June. In addition to the three mega districts, the campaign was held in Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, RY Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Multan. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign continued for seven days. While in other districts, the campaign lasted five days. In his statement, head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal hailed the efforts of polio teams saying despite hot weather and on a weekly holiday, polio teams were going door-to-door to vaccinate every child, which showed their commitment and dedication to the cause.