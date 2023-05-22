Four young siblings burnt to death

SUKKUR: Four members of a family were burnt to death in Sanghar. According to details, a fire erupted in a kitchen at a muddy house of Bachal Rajar in a village Sanjar jo Taar near Khipro in district Sanghar. The fire engulfed the entire house within minutes. Four young children of Bachal Rajar were severely burnt and died on the spot. They were identified as 8-year-old Asghar, 6-year-old Anwar, 4-year-old Maryam and 2-year-old Sultana. During the rescue efforts, Bachal Rajar was also badly burnt and taken to a hospital in Karachi.