Pakistan beat Oman in practice game

KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team defeated hosts Oman by three goals to one in a practice match ahead of the Junior Asia Cup. According to the reports received here on Sunday, Oman took the lead in the beginning of the match with a field goal, which was ended by Pakistan's vice-captain Abdul Hanan in the first quarter.
For Pakistan, Abdul Hanan scored two field goals while Arbaaz scored with a drag flick on a penalty corner.Pakistan will play their second match on Monday (today) against South Korea. The Junior Asia Cup starts from Tuesday (tomorrow). Pakistan will play their first match on the same day against Chinese Taipei.
