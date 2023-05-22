Three shot dead in Marseille as gang murders surge

MARSEILLE: Three men were shot dead with assault rifles on Sunday in the French port city of Marseille, which has seen a surge of drug-related gang murders, police said.
The trio were part of a group of five men in their 20s who left a nightclub shortly after 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and were driving away when their car was attacked by unknown assailants with Kalashnikov rifles, they said.
TEHRAN: Iran said on Sunday it is capable of ensuring the safety of the vital Gulf waters in cooperation with...
AARAMTA, Lebanon: Lebanon´s Hizbullah movement simulated cross-border raids into Israel on Sunday in a show of its...
PORT MORESBY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for talks with Pacific island...
KABUL: Two pilots were killed on Sunday when a US-made military helicopter crashed in the north of Afghanistan, the...
GENEVA: A new pandemic accord under negotiation must be a “historic agreement” marking a dramatic shift in the...
OTTAWA: A cool rain is coming -- the first in weeks -- and Canadian authorities said on Saturday they hope it makes a...