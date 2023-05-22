 
close
Monday May 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Three shot dead in Marseille as gang murders surge

By AFP
May 22, 2023

MARSEILLE: Three men were shot dead with assault rifles on Sunday in the French port city of Marseille, which has seen a surge of drug-related gang murders, police said.

The trio were part of a group of five men in their 20s who left a nightclub shortly after 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and were driving away when their car was attacked by unknown assailants with Kalashnikov rifles, they said.