Woman ‘kills husband’ in Surjani Town

A woman allegedly killed her husband in the Surjani Town area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house in Rozi Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 36-year-old Sohail, son of Naseer Ahmed.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the victim’s wife, Mahjabeen, with the help of her paramour first rendered him unconscious and then strangled him to death.

Police claimed to have arrested both the suspects. Police said that initially, they received the report about a body with torture marks at a house, and during the investigations, they found that the victim’s wife was involved in the murder.

SHO Ganwar Khan explained that when police recorded the initial statement of the victim's wife, they began suspected that she was trying to mislead the investigators.

The officer added that later, the initial medical report revealed that Sohail had been given narcotics to render him unconscious. When police interrogated the woman in the light of the medical report, she admitted to murdering her husband.

She told police that she was having an affair with her landlord, Matloob, alias Kamran, son of Abdul Hameed, and they both planned the murder. The victim was employed at a factory and had no children. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.