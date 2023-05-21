85 cops rewarded for excellent performance

LAHORE : A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Saturday in which 85 officers and personnel received cash prizes of about Rs13 lakh 57 thousand and commendation certificates for their excellent performance during duty.

The recipients of the prizes included 85 officers and officials of the districts in Multan region, including 28 sub-inspectors, 15 ASIs, 6 head constables and 36 constables. Sub-inspectors were given Rs 25 thousand each , ASIs Rs 15 thousand each , head constables Rs 12 thousand each and constables Rs 10 thousand each. Meanwhile, the process of departmental promotions of officers and personnel at the level of ranges and districts is continued. According to the details, a promotion board session was held in the regional police office under the chair of RPO Gujranwala for promotion to the rank of ASI and sub-inspector, in which 111 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspectors and 135 head constables were promoted to ASI. As many as 135 constables would be promoted to the post of Head Constables in the meeting held on Monday. 687 officials were given departmental promotion in five sessions of promotion board during one and a half month.