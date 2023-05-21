Rs61.983m released for renovation of LGH

LAHORE : The Health Department of Punjab Government has released Rs61.983 million for the renovation and various repair works in Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

These funds will also be used for paint works in different wards, OPD, offices and operation theaters. Moreover, in the phase 1 to 3 of the hospital, repair of 80 public washrooms and 6 ducts will also be cleaned and renovated in these developmental works which have already been started.

This was informed by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while presiding a review meeting, here on Saturday. MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam, Dr. Riaz Hafeez, Dr. Javed Mumtaz, Zafar Mukhtar and other administrative doctors were also present in the meeting.

MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, while briefing the Principal, told that in order to complete this project, the aforementioned development and construction works have been entrusted to the Communications and Works Department so that all these works be ensured transparently as per the rules and regulations of the govt. Prof. Al-Fareed emphasised that spending public exchequer on the welfare of patients is our first priority and no effort will be spared to fulfill this tasks. He added that June 15, 2023 has been fixed as deadlines for the completion of these developmental works to ensure in time utilization of the funds during the current financial year.

He said that the completion of these development works will extend patients and health professionals with a cleaner environment and upgraded facilities, which will ultimately improve the quality of their work.

Principal PGMI said that it will be the responsibility of the Ward Registrar of the hospital who issue satisfactory certificates for the completion while verification of quality works to ensure the completion of renovation and repair works.

He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the slandered and quality of work for which set principles will be followed by the MS and administrative doctors.

Prof Al-Fareed directed the hospital administration to ensure special monitoring of this project which is being started with the heavy amount of Rs61.983 million so that quality and timely works can be completed for the benefit of the patients being attended in this state of the art LGH.