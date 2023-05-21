Towards tolerance

Intolerance, on the basis of religion and several other factors, is highly prevalent in all aspects of life in Pakistan. Religious and ethnic minorities suffer the most, as a result, and they are not treated like equal citizens.

This is a very sad situation and it needs to change if we are to progress as a nation. We should aim to become a society where people can coexist peacefully despite their differences and people do not feel persecuted because of their creed or beliefs.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad