Towards tolerance

Intolerance, on the basis of religion and several other factors, is highly prevalent in all aspects of life in Pakistan. Religious and ethnic minorities suffer the most, as a result, and they are not treated like equal citizens.
This is a very sad situation and it needs to change if we are to progress as a nation. We should aim to become a society where people can coexist peacefully despite their differences and people do not feel persecuted because of their creed or beliefs.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
