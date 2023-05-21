 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Newspost

Towards tolerance

May 21, 2023

Intolerance, on the basis of religion and several other factors, is highly prevalent in all aspects of life in Pakistan. Religious and ethnic minorities suffer the most, as a result, and they are not treated like equal citizens.

This is a very sad situation and it needs to change if we are to progress as a nation. We should aim to become a society where people can coexist peacefully despite their differences and people do not feel persecuted because of their creed or beliefs.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad