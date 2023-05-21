£190m NCA scam: NAB rejects Imran’s response, terms it incomplete

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected the written response of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 Million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK scam while seeing it as ‘unsatisfactory and incomplete’. According to NAB sources, the written response could not alone be sufficient, as per procedure personal appearance is also required before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to reply to queries and to record statements on the case. That was the reason the response was rejected by CIT.

Sources said due to an unsatisfactory and incomplete response, the NAB’s CIT again sent up a call-up notice to Imran Khan for his personal appearance on May 23 (Tuesday) in reply to queries of CIT of NAB and also his personal appearance before the investigating team of NAB Rawalpindi. In a call-up notice to Imran Khan for May 23, the NAB also sought his asset and bank account details.

According to sources, the NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Imran Khan to Al-Qadir University and those who donated to Al-Qadir Trust and how much donations Imran Khan himself gave to Al-Qadir Trust.

It may be mentioned that Imran Khan, instead of appearing before the NAB Rawalpindi’s Combined Investigation Team, simply responded to the NAB summons notice in writing, saying that the allegations levelled against him are baseless, fabricated, false and contrary to facts.

In its written reply in response to the NAB call-up notice for May 18, Imran Khan had stated that serving him a call-up notice and pursuant thereto recording his statement and requiring production of documents accordingly, a copy of the inquiry report (along with his clothes and shaving kit that have been left behind in the room where he stayed in Police Lines, Islamabad) may be immediately forwarded to him at his Zaman Park address.

The CIT of NAB Rawalpindi waited for the former prime minister on May 18 and got a written response from him. He responded in a written reply that he was in Lahore and was applying for bail in several cases for which the Islamabad High Court granted him time till May 22.