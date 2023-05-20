LHC seeks another report on missing anchor by 10am today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday sought another report on progress in the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan by Saturday till 10:30am. The IG Punjab told the court that he had constituted a working group with investigation agencies to probe the matter. He said the police had obtained 50 CCTV footages and it would take three to four days to review all of them.

Interestingly, the IG made a comment that ‘if an individual is hiding out of his own will, then we don’t have anything to say’. A CCTV recording was also played in the court in which Imran was seen leaving the jail.

Then Imran Khan’s counsel Azhar Siddique asked for playing the footage from inside the jail which was unavailable.

The counsel asked the IG if he could tell placing his hand on the Holy Quran then they could withdraw the case. Azhar’s comment made the situation tense in the courtroom.

Muhammad Riaz, father of the anchorperson, pleaded his case before Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. Addressing all the participants of the hearing, Muhammad Riaz said, “For God’s sake, have some mercy on your country. Don’t play with the law.”

Without naming any govt department, he said everyone in this courtroom knew where his son was. With teary eyes, he said this was the truth that people go missing during this government. “Speaking truth was the only crime of my son. Kill my son for once so that our restlessness comes to an end,” said Riaz.