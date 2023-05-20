Security upped for Tablighi Ijtema in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Over 1,000 police personnel were deployed to provide foolproof security to Tablighi Ijtima in Baffa, Torghar, Balakot and Lower Kohistan.

Hundreds and thousands of people joined the congregations in Baffa (Mansehra) and Judbah (Torghar). And it was the concluding day of the congregations at Pattan (Lower Kohistan) and Balakot (Mansehra).

Though thousands of volunteers of the Tablighi Jamaat remained deployed around the venues, the police personnel were also put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.The walkthrough gates were also installed on the venues and worshippers were allowed inside only after a thorough body search.

Deputy Commissioner, Mansehra, Bilal Shahid Rao and District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi visited the congregation’s venue in Baffa and checked the security arrangements.According to organisers, over 400,000 faithfuls were expected to show up at the two-day congregation.

Torghar’s Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rehman Marwat along with police officers also visited the congregation’s venue set at the riverside of Indus in Judbah and reviewed the security arrangements.