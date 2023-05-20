‘Sanity must prevail despite political turmoil’

“In the time of unprecedented crisis when even the most revered military institutions of the country have not been spared from both rhetorical and violent attacks, it’s high time for the government, the mainstream political forces, the judiciary, the civil-military bureaucracy and all the state stakeholders and public institutions to stick together, set their political grievances and vested interests aside, and act in unison for the sake of the country.”

This was said by Syed Jawaid Iqbal, chairman of the Society for Global Moderation (SGM), in a special statement released on Friday. In his statement, Jawaid Iqbal strongly condemned the recent mob attacks on the government buildings and burning of the Lahore corps commander’s residence, along with military memorials, and the public and private properties.

“Sanity must prevail despite ongoing political turmoil and economic meltdown as no country is challenged or made to suffer such a horrible fate by its own people,” he added. He also said Pakistan has never seen such a low level of politics when the leading political forces, both in the opposition and within the regime, look hell-bent on questioning patriotic credentials and proving each other as traitors and terrorists.

“Pakistan will be the ultimate loser if such vendetta-based politics is allowed to bedevil and threaten the national integrity, coupled with the sanctity of the armed forces, which is a symbol of national integration, security, stability and the strongest bastion of defence,” he stated.

According to him, Pakistan’s image as a moderate and peace-loving Muslim nation must be established and reinforced whatever the cost. “At a time when Pakistan needs us most, it is, therefore, important for all of us to shun our political differences, stand as a unified nation, and not allow our enemies to take advantage of our weakness,” he added.

Founded by Syed Jawaid Iqbal in 2003, the Society for Global Moderation (SGM) is a private-sector think tank dedicated to strengthening tolerance, inter-faith harmony and democracy.