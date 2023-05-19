 
Friday May 19, 2023
National

HRCP flays re-arrest of PTI leaders

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2023

LAHORE: The HRCP has condemned the re-arrest of PTI leaders who had been released earlier by courts. In a statement issued on Thursday, the HRCP said the government action reflected political vindictiveness.