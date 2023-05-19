Rioters can be tried under Army Act: Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Barrister Ali Zafar, a key member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal team, on Thursday said those involved in attacks on military “installations” could be tried under the Army Act.

Speaking outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, he condemned attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House and other government properties, demanding a fair probe into the matter.

He said whoever involved should be fully investigated. If any civilian attacked army installation, action could be taken under the Army Act, he said and advised against using army laws. “As normal courts are working, these cases [just like others] should also be tried in civilian courts as these are of political nature,” he said and called for fair trials.

Later, on twitter, he explained his stance, saying that trial in military courts of persons involved in damaging government properties as a result of riots, etc (whether used by armed forces) can only take place in normal criminal courts and any trial under the Army Act would be in violation of the Constitution and fair trial.

Referring to Article 10, he said in other cases under the Army Act, if someone “attacks” an “installation” he could be charged and tried. An investigation must be done independently into the terrible things which happened, he said.