HED accused of delaying promotion of teachers

LAHORE: President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA), Dr Tariq Kaleem, has alleged that the Higher Education Department (HED) has been delaying promotion of college teachers without logical reasons which is causing serious unrest among the teachers’ community. In a statement, he said the working papers of assistant professors are ready and seats are available, but the papers have not been sent to the selection board for unknown reasons. Besides, he said, the promotion orders of those assistant and associate professors are yet to be issued whose promotion was recommended by the board last year. Dr Tariq has demanded the CM take notice of the issue and non-implementation of his orders.