Sailing events from today

KARACHI: More than 70 players and officials from Army, Navy, PAF, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan are participating in the sailing competition of the National Games here from May 19 (today) to 28.

The opening ceremony will be held at Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club Karachi. A total of 13 sailing events will be held in different categories. The categories include Open and Juniors category competitions in ILCA 7 Class, 470 Class and Windsurfing RSX Class will be held the Aquatic Club from 19-21. The races of all the competitions will be conducted opposite to Clifton Beach near Oyster Rocks. The Keel Boat Events of Fleet and Match Racing will be conducted at the same venue from 22-24.