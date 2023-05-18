39 missing after Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean

BEIJING: A crew of 39 Chinese, Indonesian and Filipino sailors were missing at sea on Wednesday after a fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, officials said.

Multinational search efforts were underway after Chinese vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 overturned in the early hours of Tuesday with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board.

“Chinese and foreign ships have arrived in the area where the incident occurred and the search and rescue work is ongoing,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing on Wednesday.

“More rescue personnel are rushing to the scene,” he added. “We will continue to take all necessary measures with all parties to search for and rescue the missing persons.”